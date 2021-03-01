Sri Lankan shares fall as consumer, financial stocks drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, snapping two straight sessions of gains, dragged down by consumer and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended down 0.51% at 7,438.13. Based on Thursday's closing levels, February marked the index's worst month since March 2020, following a surge in January. The stock market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Data released after market hours on Thursday showed Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in February compared with a 3% rise in January.

Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc slid 4.8% to the Dec. 11 low of 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees, while Lanka ORIX Leasing Company PLC fell 1.5%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index dropped to 57.9 million from 101 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 654.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.37 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.9 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 194 against the US dollar as of 1122 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.