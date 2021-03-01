ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall as consumer, financial stocks drag

  • Data released after market hours on Thursday showed Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in February compared with a 3% rise in January.
  • Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc slid 4.8% to the Dec. 11 low of 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees, while Lanka ORIX Leasing Company PLC fell 1.5%.
Reuters Updated 01 Mar 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, snapping two straight sessions of gains, dragged down by consumer and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended down 0.51% at 7,438.13. Based on Thursday's closing levels, February marked the index's worst month since March 2020, following a surge in January. The stock market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

Data released after market hours on Thursday showed Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.3% year-on-year in February compared with a 3% rise in January.

Cigarette maker Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc slid 4.8% to the Dec. 11 low of 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees, while Lanka ORIX Leasing Company PLC fell 1.5%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index dropped to 57.9 million from 101 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 654.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.37 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.9 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 194 against the US dollar as of 1122 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Holding companies Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc

Sri Lankan shares fall as consumer, financial stocks drag

Despite decline, Pakistan exports remain over $2bn for 5th consecutive month

U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot

Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince

Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters