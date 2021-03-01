Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls

(Karachi) A reshuffle in federal cabinet is likely after Senate elections as Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over the performance of several key ministers, a report published in Express Tribune stated on Monday.

As per details, the PM is reportedly not happy with the performance of ministers and on excuses over their inability to deliver. The premier is also upset over inordinate delays in the completion of development projects.

Commenting on the matter, a key federal minister said: "It’s time to deliver and the prime minister has this realisation.”

He added, "The frustration is growing within the party circles and the premier strongly believes that the ministers must start delivering without coming up with excuses.”

“The threshold for staying in cabinet is performance,” the minister revealed, adding that “heads will roll after Senate polls.”

The reshuffle will be made in light of declining popularity of the ruling party, performance in the by-elections and losing ground to opposition parties and voters expressing their disapproval with the government’s economic policies.

The minister said that several economic indicators are showing a positive sign but admitted that “blaming opposition for everything and giving a positive spin to lackluster performance is not working. "We have to deliver without coming up with excuses,” he remarked.

He mentioned that the PTI leadership is also concerned that key ministries are being run by non-PTI ministers and technocrats.

In addition, he stated that ministers have failed to defend their performance on media while those who lack experience have been assigned the the crucial job of narrative-building.

The minister mentioned that the government blames the opposition but internally there is realisation that performance-based narrative should be presented before people. He stated that cabinet reshuffle aims to maintain a strong hold on the party, keeping the allies pleased and uplifting the morale of the party.