China's Dalian soybean futures hit record high of 6,058 yuan/T
01 Mar 2021
SHANGHAI: China's soybean futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a record high on Monday, rising as much as 2.5% to 6,058 yuan ($937.38) per tonne.
Dalian soybean futures gained 4.3% in February, as crushers in China are expected to curtail operations in the coming months due to harvest delays in top exporter Brazil.
They were last trading up 1.7% at 6,014 yuan per tonne.
