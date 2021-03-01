ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
China's Dalian soybean futures hit record high of 6,058 yuan/T

  • They were last trading up 1.7% at 6,014 yuan per tonne.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China's soybean futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange hit a record high on Monday, rising as much as 2.5% to 6,058 yuan ($937.38) per tonne.

Dalian soybean futures gained 4.3% in February, as crushers in China are expected to curtail operations in the coming months due to harvest delays in top exporter Brazil.

They were last trading up 1.7% at 6,014 yuan per tonne.

