Differently able people: Administrator for setting up more institutions

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Sunday called for establishment of more institutions for differently able people in the city. He said there is 2 percent quota for differently able people in government institutions, demanding that the same should be implemented. “There are 3.2 million disable persons in Pakistan out of which 0.9 million are in Sindh,” the administrator passed these remarks while speaking at an event as the chief guest at Faizan Rehabilitation Centre here.

DG Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Dawat-e-Islami’s Abdul Habib, Muhammad Yaqoob Attari, Yahya Attari, Tariq Mustafa, members of civil society and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The centre was established at Sharea-e-Faisal under Faizan Relief Global Foundation where disabled children up to eight years are treated.

The administrator said it is responsibility of all of us to take measures for making full use of their abilities so that they could play their part for the country. Ahmed said Faizan Rehabilitation Centre under Dawat-e-Islami is treating the differently able children, which is welcoming sign.

Dawat-e-Islami’s Abdul Haseeb said the purpose of Faizan Rehabilitation Centre is to bring back these people towards normal life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021