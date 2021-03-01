ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
UAF students deployed on agri farms under internship

Updated 01 Mar 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 102 students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad have been deployed on agricultural farms in four districts of Punjab under internship program.

The ceremony was held at Old Senate Hall with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer in the chair as chief guest. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Agriculture was guest of honor on the occasion.

Dr Asif Tanveer said that all resources were being utilized to disseminate the modern agricultural trend among the farming community. He said that the internship will not only enhance capacity of the students but also help in disseminating the modern trends among the farming community.

He showed his concern over the rapidly growing population and declining agricultural area that were creating problems like food security. It must be overcome by increasing productivity per acre and sustainable policy that was need of the hour..—PR

