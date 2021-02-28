ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Sohail Sarfraz 28 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Multi-Agency Money Laundering (ML) Investigation and Confiscation Committee to monitor the progress of disposal of assets involved in ML, confiscated through legal process, and deposit of the recovered amount into the national exchequer.

In this regard, the FATF Cell of the FBR has recently issued a notification to effectively tackle the menace of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The committee will have representatives from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the FBR-Customs, the FBR-Inland Revenue, the Financial Monitoring Unit, the FATF Secretariat, representatives of the provincial Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTDs), and representatives of the intelligence agencies.

The committee shall be headed by the DG FATF Secretariat.

Under the Terms of Reference of the Multi-Agency ML Investigation and Confiscation Committee, the committee would ensure the cooperation and coordination mechanisms among member organisations and law enforcement agencies.

The committee will also recommend improvements in overall domestic cooperation on ML investigations and confiscation matters through exchange of information among the law enforcement agencies, the FMU, intelligence agencies involved in such investigations.

The committee will discuss and review the progress of ML-related cases of each law enforcement agency pending at various legal for a, in terms of progress regarding finalisation of cases and confiscation of assets involved thereon.

The committee has the mandate to follow up the implementation of the procedures relating to the international cooperation and exchange of information in the anti-money laundering field.

The committee has been empowered to discuss, review and recommend GC regarding effective implementation of the emerging national and international trends, policy, developments, National AML Action Plan, joint operational action plan, staff training opportunities, resource allocations, and other technical requirements.

The committee will prepare and follow up the implementation of the National Anti-Money Laundering plans and programmes regarding ML investigations and confiscation of stolen assets.

The committee will have the power to ensure coordination with the competent authorities to implement the provisions of legislation and agreements related to the anti-money laundering investigations and confiscation of assets involved in ML.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MONEY LAUNDERING fatf FBR ML

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.