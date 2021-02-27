ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Armed forces never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in country’s defence: Shehryar Afridi

  • Afridi said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were not afraid to risk their lives for the sake of national dignity and sovereignty.
APP 27 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee, Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that Pakistan armed forces had never hesitated to sacrifice their lives while safeguarding the frontiers of the country.

In a message on the occasion of ‘Surprise Day’ he said, “Let India know that our soldiers do not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for safeguarding each and every inch of Pakistan.”

Afridi said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were not afraid to risk their lives for the sake of national dignity and sovereignty.

He said on February 27, Pakistan Air Force responded to Indian aggression and shot down Indian aircraft over violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

The chairman said Pakistan Army had set an example of humanity by saving the life captured Indian pilot Abhinandan. “I hope Abhinandan will remember the taste of tea for a long time” he added.

He said that Pakistan expressed desire for peace and security by ensuring safer return of Abhinandan to India

He said that international community had recognized the unmatched sacrifices and commitment of Pakistan for the cause of peace.

“We will continue to expose the ugly face of India to the world” Shehryar Khan Afridi.

He said the whole nation stood with the Pakistan army in every hour of trial.

Shehryar Afridi said India would always face a benefitting response from Pakistan’s armed forces whenever it attempted for doing any misadventure against Pakistan.

Shehryar Khan Afridi

Armed forces never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in country’s defence: Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan wants to resolve issues with India peacefully: Qureshi

Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

UAE supports Saudi position on U.S. Khashoggi report - state news agency

‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as weakness: warns Air Chief

Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat jail

LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Punjab govt withdraws restrictions after decrease in COVID-19 cases

New LNG deal signed; shipments to start in Jan

Central Business District inaugurated: Deal with Qatar to help save $300m annually: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters