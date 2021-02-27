ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
‘I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities,’ says Abhinandan about India-Pakistan conflict

  • "I do not know what needs to be done to bring about peace but I only know that there should be peace,' he said.
  • Pakistan Army has released another video of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on the second anniversary of the dog fight between Pakistan and India.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 Feb 2021

As Pakistan marks the two-year anniversary of the infamous dogfight between Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) in which Pakistan downed two of India’s top jets, the Pakistan Army has released another video of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The video appears to be from the same interview, a part of which was aired after his capture two years ago. In the video, Abhinandan recounts the events that unfolded after he ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He recalls that when he was coming down on a parachute, he could not differentiate between Pakistan and India from above, adding that both countries are beautiful.

“When I fell down I did not know whether I was in Pakistan or my own country India. To me, both countries looked the same, the people looked the same as well,” the pilot said. He said soon after realizing that he was in Pakistan, he started to run away after seeing a number of people filled with enthusiasm approaching to catch him. However, he added, two Pakistan Army officers came to rescue him and took him to their unit and provided him first aid.

While talking about the Kashmir issue, the pilot said that neither he nor the Pakistanis know what is happening to a Kashmiri, adding that we should be thinking patiently about the situation of Kashmir.

While lauding the Pakistan Army, Abhinandan said that he finds them a 'professional' and chivalrous' force. The pilot said that he believed there is no reason for Pakistan and India to continue with hostilities and called for peace between the two neighbours.

"I do not know what needs to be done to bring about peace but I only know that there should be peace. We can live in peace,"Abhinandan added.

