Umar Akmal's 18-month ban reduced to one year

LAHORE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reduced the ban on cricketer Umar Akmal to 12 months and fined him Rs 4.25 million for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) anti-corruption code.

Umar Akmal was suspended in February 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the fifth Pakistan Super League.

"It's a big relief for Umar," his brother Kamran Akmal said, adding: "My brother wants to play cricket and return to the field."

CAS has declined the request of Umar Akmal seeking return of his two mobile phones, which are in PCB's custody for some different investigation and held that under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code it has the power to do so.

On 27th April 2020, the chairman disciplinary panel had found Umar Akmal guilty on two charges of separate breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents and handed a three-year suspension with the period of ineligibility to run concurrently.

Umar Akmal exercised his right of appeal and on 29 July 2020, the independent adjudicator modified the sentence and reduced the ineligibility period to 18 months. Against this order, PCB and Umar Akmal both approached CAS. PCB's appeal had been filed focusing on a point of law in regard with cumulative operation of the sanctions for the two charges upheld by the independent adjudicator whereas Umar Akmal had sought a finding that he was not guilty for both charges.

On the other hand, the PCB will use the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League to create awareness about childhood and breast cancer as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The National Stadium Karachi will turn golden on 27th February to commemorate the Golden Ribbon Day and the four teams featuring in double-header - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will present signed shirts to two cancer patients.

On 12th March - when Multan Sultans play Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United play Lahore Qalandars - the Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink as the PCB, in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, will direct its efforts towards creating awareness regarding breast cancer.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer each year. The survival rates can improve if it is diagnosed earlier, which can be achieved through regular check-ups.

PCB Director - Commercial, Babar Hamid said, "The HBL Pakistan Super League is one of the most followed leagues in the world so it is appropriate that we, once again, use its reach to play a part in creating awareness about childhood and breast cancer and play a role to encourage the society to improve the quality of life."

