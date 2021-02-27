Markets
LME official prices
27 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2218.50 2223.00 9614.50 2158.50 19568.00 29560.00 2894.50 2234.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2218.50 2223.00 9614.50 2158.50 19568.00 29560.00 2894.50 2234.50
3-months Buyer 2240.00 2227.00 9562.50 2167.00 19614.00 27310.00 2906.00 2240.00
3-months Seller 2240.00 2227.00 9562.50 2167.00 19614.00 27310.00 2906.00 2240.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 25059.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 25059.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
