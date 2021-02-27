KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 26, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 158.00 158.30 DKK 25.50 25.60 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.90 42.20 NOK 18.22 18.32 UAE DIRHAM 42.92 43.20 SEK 18.68 18.78 EURO 190.00 191.50 AUD $ 122.20 123.20 UK POUND 218.50 220.50 CAD $ 123.80 125.00 JAPANI YEN 1.46418 1.48418 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25 CHF 173.98 174.98 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.00 =========================================================================

