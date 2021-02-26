Markets
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls
- The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday.
26 Feb 2021
Australian shares were set to tumble on Friday, tracking U.S and global equity markets lower, as tech-related stocks were under pressure following a rise in U.S bond yields and with weaker bullion prices likely to weigh on domestic gold miners.
The local share price index futures fell 1.4%, a 138-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.9% higher on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.
PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims
Australia shares set to open lower; NZ falls
Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar
US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir
US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn
Energy projects won’t add to debt: China
EU leaders debate push to boost defences
17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria
Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill
Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report
US strikes 'Iranian-backed militant' site in Syria: Pentagon
Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet
Read more stories
Comments