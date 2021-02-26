SC to take up IBA’s petition against removal of their chambers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up the Islamabad Bar Association (IBA)’s petition against the removal of their chambers on Friday (today).

The bar councils and the associations all over Pakistan on 25th February observed strike on the call of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The PBC has condemned the demolition of the lawyers’ chambers at the District Courts Islamabad and registration of cases against them, and demanded that the FIRs against enrolled advocates registered, should be withdrawn on/or before 28-02-2021.

Contempt of court notices issued to the enrolled advocates should also be withdrawn on/or before 28-02-2021. Disciplinary proceedings initiated or to be initiated against enrolled advocates by High Court should also be withdrawn, as it is not within their domain.

Disciplinary proceedings can only be initiated by the PBC or the concerned provincial/Islamabad Bar Council, and not by the Court.

Order issued for further demolition of the lawyers’ Chambers of the District Katchery, F-8 Markaz, Islamabad, be suspended/withdrawn immediately. The PBC said, in case of failure to meet the demand as enumerated on/or before 28-02-2021, the PBC will convene a “Lawyers Representatives Convention” from all over Pakistan in the first week of March to define further line of action in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The council in a statement, issued on February 23rd, said that an untoward incident took place on account of demolishing of the Chambers of Advocates at the District Courts, Islamabad by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), without issuing a proper notice under the instructions through a letter written by the District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad for demolishing of only two chambers.

