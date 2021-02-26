ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Markets

China shares up

Reuters 26 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rebounded on Thursday, as strong gains in the property sector helped the market recover from sharp losses made a day earlier. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.59% at 3,585.05, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was ended 0.59% higher at 5,469.56.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.63% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.007%. Property shares were among the top gainers after some research notes by local brokerages said the valuation of the real estate sector was at a historically low level. A gauge that tracks the sector jumped 8.17%.

“A notable change on the margins is that onshore household demand for equities has been stronger than our previously bullish outlook, with record onshore mutual fund raising,” said Wendy Liu, head of China strategy at UBS global research, revising up the year-end base case target for blue-chip CSI300 to 6,100 from 5,450 previously.

“This is offsetting the headwind on valuation multiples owing to growth broadening out among listed companies and China’s monetary policies turning more neutral.”

Separately, sentiment was slightly supported by Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrating “complete victory” in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to mark a signature initiative of his eight-year tenure.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 3.2% and the CSI300 has risen 5%, while China’s H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 9.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.93% this month.

