KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 162,675 tonnes of cargo comprising 113,610 tonnes of import cargo and 49,065 tonnes of export cargo including 5,265 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 113,610 tonnes comprised of 31,036 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,836 tonnes of bulk cargo; 602 tonnes of canola; 10,603 tonnes of rock phosphate; 5,760 tonnes of soyabean; 20,946 tonnes of wheat and 38,827 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 49,065 tonnes comprised of 20,515 tonnes of containerised cargo and 28,550 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 5,265 containers comprising of 2,330 containers import and 2,935 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 656 of 20’s and 660 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 117 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 449 of 20’s and 304 of 40’s loaded containers while 306 of 20’s and 786 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely Xiamen, Kota Naluri, MT Shalamar, LMZ Titan and Kuwana carrying containers, tanker, wheat and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Independent Spirit, Morioka and Yi Long Shan carrying containers, tanker and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are five ships namely Ital Lirica, RDO Fortune, Xin Qing Dao, Equinox Star and Grace carrying containers, rock phosphate and clinkers respectively expected to sail on Thursday.

There are three vessels viz. Diyyinah-1, Monoceros Leader and Regine carrying mogas, vehicle and general cargo respectively due to arrive on Thursday while six more vessels viz. Nordspring, Ginga Saker, Chemroad Echo, Stolt Maple, Mastroso and Nabiha Queen carrying containers, tankers, mogas and cement respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 260,779 tonnes comprising 188,226 tonnes of import cargo and 72,553 tonnes of export cargo including 4,688 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 188,226 tonnes includes 59,136 tonnes of LNG; 51,856 tonnes of coal; 22,088 tonnes of mogas; 8,000 tonnes of soyabean; 13,900 tonnes of palm oil and 19,285 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 72,553 tonnes includes 2,766 tonnes of rice and 69,787 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,688 containers comprising of 1,015 containers import and 3,673 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were four ships namely MSC Asya, Maersk Seborok, Diyala and Maritime Tuntiga carrying containers and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while four ships namely Zhou Shan Hai, Solar Ailene, Farah Lovis and Piramerd carrying coal, soyabean and mogas respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, rice, soyabean, chemical, LPG, LNG, mogas and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as ten vessels viz. Cape Male, OOCL Asia, Asphalt Express, MG Kronos, Harriet-P, Thalia, Tomson Gas, Al Oraiq, Madha Silver and Chemroad Wing carrying containers, bitumen, soyabean, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships carrying containers, LNG and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There was no ship due to arrive on Thursday.

