Wall St opens lower as tech shares fall

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in US Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.92 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 31,955.94.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.63 points, or 0.25%, at 3,915.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.33 points, or 0.63%, to 13,512.64 at the opening bell.