Tesla short-sellers sitting on $3.5bn weekly profits-Ortex
25 Feb 2021
LONDON: Short-sellers are sitting on estimated profits of $3.5 billion from their bearish positions on Tesla shares in the past seven days, as of Feb 23, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Thursday.
The electric carmaker's shares slumped 17% the week through Wednesday off record high levels, as Bitcoin, in which Tesla invested $1.5 billion, pulled back sharply.
