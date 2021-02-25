ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
Pakistan’s IoT to power Mr. Mahir‘s Handyman Marketplace

  • Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs will power Mr. Mahir’s handyman services platform.
Ali Ahmed 25 Feb 2021

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s IoT Company has partnered with Mr. Mahir, an online marketplace allowing skilled and experienced local professionals, to connect with customers looking for maintenance and handyman services.

Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs will power Mr. Mahir’s handyman services platform. Mr. Mahir, a homegrown startup, is a marketplace with over 800 professionals.

The two companies signed an agreement on recently to finalize this partnership. Speaking on the collaboration, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said, “Partnering with Mr. Mahir is part of TPL’s vision to propagate innovative solutions in the tech industry and ensure that the growing needs of all customer segments in Pakistan are met. We look forward to our strategic collaboration with the Company and take deep pride in supporting a homegrown startup using our strength in location data.”

Several startups and businesses in Pakistan are testing TPL Trakker’s LBS APIs to make their assets location-enabled. This past year alone, TPL Trakker has grown its client base significantly by partnering with several brands in the telecommunications sector as well as the On-Demand Delivery Services sector.

