Millibug attack on olive trees: SAU experts visit areas

HYDERABAD: The attack on the olive trees in the northern areas of Sindh has caused great damage to the orchards in a short span of time. Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of the Sindh Agriculture University has taken notice and directed to Dean Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri and Principal Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr. Allah wadhayo Gandhi for immediately format a team of experts to collect information and directed to submit a report after research. Later, the principal of the Agricultural College Dokri formed a committee comprising college experts Dr. Sultan Ahmed Maitlo and Dr. Shahjahan Rajput, who inspected the olive groves in different areas, and obtained samples of the affected olive trees and fruits.

As per collected details from farmers about the Millibug attack, experts told that the Millibug problem has reportedly damaged more than 70% of the olive groves in Naudaro and related areas, while the Millibug has destroyed olives in addition to fruits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021