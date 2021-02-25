Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2201.50 2136.50 9158.00 2129.00 19226.00 29485.00 2859.50 2183.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2201.50 2136.50 9158.00 2129.00 19226.00 29485.00 2859.50 2183.00
3-months Buyer 2230.00 2148.50 9126.00 2148.00 19254.00 26975.00 2877.00 2190.00
3-months Seller 2230.00 2148.50 9126.00 2148.00 19254.00 26975.00 2877.00 2190.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 24700.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 24700.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
