PSX loses 366 points to close at 45,362 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 366.17 points, with negative change of 0.80 percent, closing at 45,362.58 points against 45,728.75 points on the last working day.

A total 557,503,875 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 718,226,525 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.248 billion against Rs25.298 billion previous day.

As many as 420 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 80 of them recorded gain and 322 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 84,363,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.42,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 47,483,242 and price per share of Rs138.24 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,272,000 and price per share of Rs1.64.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs1800 while Shield Corp shares increased by Rs23.57 per share closing at Rs337.86.

Gatron Ind. recorded maximum decrease of Rs42.39 per share, closing at Rs532.50 whereas Shezan Inter was runner up with the increase of Rs25.57 per share, closing at Rs 315.44.