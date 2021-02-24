ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX loses 366 points to close at 45,362 points

  • As many as 420 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 80 of them recorded gain and 322 sustained losses.
APP 24 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 366.17 points, with negative change of 0.80 percent, closing at 45,362.58 points against 45,728.75 points on the last working day.

A total 557,503,875 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 718,226,525 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs26.248 billion against Rs25.298 billion previous day.

As many as 420 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 80 of them recorded gain and 322 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 84,363,000 shares and price per share of Rs10.42,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 47,483,242 and price per share of Rs138.24 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 27,272,000 and price per share of Rs1.64.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs1800 while Shield Corp shares increased by Rs23.57 per share closing at Rs337.86.

Gatron Ind. recorded maximum decrease of Rs42.39 per share, closing at Rs532.50 whereas Shezan Inter was runner up with the increase of Rs25.57 per share, closing at Rs 315.44.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX loses 366 points to close at 45,362 points

Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP

Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic

PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo

Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters