ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.89%)
BOP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
FFBL 25.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.57%)
HUBC 84.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.17%)
JSCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.47%)
KAPCO 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
MLCF 46.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
PAEL 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.5%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
TRG 137.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-6.46%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.81%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -28.37 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,577 Decreased By ▼ -308.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,729 Decreased By ▼ -161.29 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,985 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.39%)
South African rand gains sharply on Fed chair comments

  • The prospect of ongoing support by the central bank of the world's largest economy is positive for emerging markets like South Africa.
  • The rand traded at 14.5750 against the dollar, almost 0.8% firmer than its previous close.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand gained sharply on Tuesday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy needed support for "some time," comments that hurt the dollar.

The prospect of ongoing support by the central bank of the world's largest economy is positive for emerging markets like South Africa.

The rand reacted little to data from Statistics South Africa showing the official unemployment rate rose to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, up from 30.8% in the previous three months.

At 1540 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5750 against the dollar, almost 0.8% firmer than its previous close.

On Wednesday, market attention will turn to the state of South Africa's public finances when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget speech in parliament.

A Reuters poll published last week showed South Africa's fiscal deficit is expected to narrow this year because of an economic rebound, but the long-term trend of higher debt remains unchanged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pressures like loss-making state-owned enterprises.

Stocks fell on the Johannesburg bourse on Tuesday, mirroring falls elsewhere in global equities before Powell spoke.

The Top-40 index ended down 2.3% at 60,494 points, while the All-share index fell 2.1% to 65,922 points.

