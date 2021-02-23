ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.67%)
Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

  • "Pakistan has been the victim of the worst terrorism for ten years, sacrificing 70,000 lives" over the past decade," he stated.
    • Imran Khan also invited Sri Lanka to promote its economic and regional ties through Pakistan.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a one-on-one meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

In a joint presser with his Sri Lankan counterpart, PM Imran Khan recalled his first visit to the country, saying it was when "I was starting my cricket career".

Khan underscored that both counties were facing issues such as terrorism. "Pakistan has been the victim of the worst terrorism for ten years, sacrificing 70,000 lives" over the past decade," he stated.

He also invited Sri Lanka to promote its economic and regional ties through Pakistan.

"Through the CPEC [China–Pakistan Economic Corridor], economic ties can be extended to Central Asia and Sri Lanka," he said.

On this occasion Rajapaksa thanked PM Imran for Pakistan's cooperation in the field of sports.

The two leaders also affirmed the resolve to strengthen relations in diverse areas in the meeting held at Temple Trees — the Sri Lankan prime minister's office — and focused on strengthening ties in areas of trade and investment, health and education, agriculture, science and technology, security, culture and tourism.

