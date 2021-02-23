Pakistan calls on international community to play role to address systematic violence against women in IIOJK

Remembering the horrific incident of mass rape of Kashmiri women in villages of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in 1991, Pakistan has called on the international community to play its role to address the systematic violence against women in the valley

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the fateful day on February 23, 1991, in Kunan and Poshpora villages, continues to remain a scar on the collective memory of the international community. The FO further said that India has employed rape, torture, degrading treatment and killings of Kashmiri women as instruments of state terrorism in the occupied territory.

"Lack of accountability of perpetrators and absence of justice for victims continue to define India’s deliberate disregard for rule of law and human rights," FO said. The statement further said that India's heinous crimes have intensified since August 2019.

The incidents of systematic violence and mass rapes in IIOJK have been documented by a number of independent Commissions, human rights organzations, global media and civil society organizations, including the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the FO said.

The FO statement said that these crimes should serve as a solemn reminder to the international community of the need to address the systematic violence against women in IIOJK.