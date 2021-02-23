ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
ASL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.46%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
JSCL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
KAPCO 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIBTL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.27%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-3.47%)
UNITY 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.35%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (0.12%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -35.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 62.66 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,093 Increased By ▲ 33.43 (0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar notches near 3-year high as commodities rally

  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak on Tuesday on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the labor market.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Monday, holding near its strongest level in nearly three years as oil rallied and the greenback broadly lost ground.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2606 to the greenback, or 79.33 US cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2580.

"Commodity-linked currencies have had a stellar performance in recent days thanks to widespread and sharp gains in the prices of a wide variety of commodities," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo.

US crude oil futures settled 3.8% higher at $61.49 a barrel, driven by the expected slow return of US crude output after last week's deep freeze in Texas shut in production. Copper rose 1.6%, while gold was up 1.4%.

"Canada's yields have been able to keep up with and in fact outpace gains in US yields, which has further bolstered the Canadian currency," Nelson said.

The gap between Canadian and US 2-year yields has climbed 11 basis points since January to 13 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond.

The US dollar resumed its slide against major currencies on Monday as traders focused on whether coronavirus vaccinations, economic growth expectations and higher inflation could push bond yields higher.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve in sympathy with US Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since February last year at 1.256% before pulling back to 1.238%, up 2.5 basis points on the day.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is due to speak on Tuesday on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the labor market.

The central bank has projected that Canada's economy would contract in the first quarter after lockdowns were implemented by a number of provinces to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Canadian Dollar Bank of Canada Wells Fargo central bank Tiff Macklem Canadian government bond yields US 2 year yields

Canadian dollar notches near 3-year high as commodities rally

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

PML-N's Pervez Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PM requests PTI candidate to ask for re-polling as opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election

Khamenei says Iran could boost uranium enrichment to 60%

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Remittances beat Moody’s expectation

Why the US has the highest Covid-19 death toll

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

Facebook to restore Australia news pages as deal reached on media law

Staff-level pact: IMF Board meeting yet to be scheduled

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters