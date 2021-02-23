ANL 30.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
ASL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.04%)
DGKC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.6%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.81%)
FCCL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.58%)
FFBL 26.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
HASCOL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
JSCL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.61%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.18%)
PAEL 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.16%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
PTC 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 141.05 Decreased By ▼ -6.05 (-4.11%)
UNITY 33.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.39%)
BR100 4,953 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (0.12%)
BR30 25,822 Decreased By ▼ -63.78 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,936 Increased By ▲ 45.51 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,082 Increased By ▲ 23.23 (0.12%)
Hong Kong stocks sharply higher at lunch

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48 percent, or 449.37 points, to 30,769.20.
AFP 23 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning session Tuesday following a recent sell-off as traders keep tabs on the rollout of vaccines and slowing infection rates.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48 percent, or 449.37 points, to 30,769.20.

Hong Kong shares China stock Hang Seng Index vaccines

