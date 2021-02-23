Markets
Hong Kong stocks sharply higher at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.48 percent, or 449.37 points, to 30,769.20.
23 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares rallied more than one percent in the morning session Tuesday following a recent sell-off as traders keep tabs on the rollout of vaccines and slowing infection rates.
