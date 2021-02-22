ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.33%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By ▼ -16.12 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,842 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.01%)
KSE100 46,044 Decreased By ▼ -183.82 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,119 Decreased By ▼ -111.91 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US aviation body orders extra inspections of some Boeing 777s

  • Investigators said a main cause of both crashes was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Aviation Administration ordered extra inspections Sunday of some Boeing 777 passenger jets, after a United Airlines flight suffered engine failure a day earlier, scattering debris across a Colorado community.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the order meant some 777s would "likely" be removed from service.

He said he had consulted with his team of aviation safety experts following Saturday's engine failure aboard a Boeing 777 airplane shortly after it took off from Denver.

"I have directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines," Dickson said in a statement released on Twitter.

According to NBC News, federal officials said Japan and South Korea also use planes with the PW4000 engine.

A video shot from inside the aircraft -- which had 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard -- showed the right engine ablaze and wobbling on the wing of the Boeing 777-200, its cover entirely missing as the aircraft returned to Denver airport.

There were no injuries on the plane or on the ground, authorities said.

Dickson said a preliminary safety data review pointed to a need for additional checks of the jet engine's fan blades.

"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson said.

He added that FAA officials were meeting with Pratt & Whitney and Boeing representatives Sunday evening.

Flight UA328 had been headed from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced an engine failure shortly after departure.

Residents in the Denver suburb of Broomfield found large pieces of the plane scattered around their community, including a giant circular piece of metal that landed in someone's yard.

The pilots were able to return safely to Denver -- also known as the Mile High City.

The engine failure comes as a fresh blow for Boeing.

The manufacturer's 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes -- the 2019 Lion Air disaster in Indonesia and an Ethiopian Airlines crash the following year.

Investigators said a main cause of both crashes was a faulty flight handling system known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

Boeing was forced to revamp the system and implement new pilot training protocols.

The 737 MAX was a big hit with airlines, becoming Boeing's fastest-selling aircraft until its grounding, which has now been lifted.

After the Covid-19 crisis decimated demand, airlines cancelled hundreds of orders for the plane.

south korea Japan 737 MAX US Federal Aviation Administration COVID 19 Comcast Corp Flight UA328 from Denver to Honolulu MCAS Boeing 777 airplanes Colorado community

US aviation body orders extra inspections of some Boeing 777s

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters