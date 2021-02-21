Pakistan
Good treatment with minorities, mandatory part of Islam: Minister
- He said all construction expenses for this University will be borne by Government of Pakistan.
21 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said all minorities are enjoying full respect in Pakistan, while they are facing atrocities in India.
Addressing a function at Nankana Sahib in connection with Saaka Nankana Sahib, he said good treatment with minorities is a mandatory part of our religion Islam.
Ijaz Shah said the white color in our National flag represents minorities. He said construction work of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib will start soon, and it will bring educational revolution in the area.
He said all construction expenses for this University will be borne by Government of Pakistan.
Industrial sector is showing sustained growth, which is a good sign, says PM
Good treatment with minorities, mandatory part of Islam: Minister
Tourist safari train from Golra to Attock Khurd starts chugging
Iran's Zarif says ending IAEA snap inspections doesn't breach 2015 nuclear deal
Daska by-polls: Maryam claims she has video evidence of presiding officers who refused to sell votes
NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
Read more stories
Comments