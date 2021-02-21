Good treatment with minorities, mandatory part of Islam: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah has said all minorities are enjoying full respect in Pakistan, while they are facing atrocities in India.

Addressing a function at Nankana Sahib in connection with Saaka Nankana Sahib, he said good treatment with minorities is a mandatory part of our religion Islam.

Ijaz Shah said the white color in our National flag represents minorities. He said construction work of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib will start soon, and it will bring educational revolution in the area.

He said all construction expenses for this University will be borne by Government of Pakistan.