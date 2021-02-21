First-ever angioplasty procedure performed at Shifa

ISLAMABAD: The Cardiology Team at Shifa International Hospital has successfully performed first ever angioplasty procedure using "Promus Elite Stent" in Pakistan.

The procedure was carried out under supervision of Dr Asaad Akbar Khan (Consultant Interventional Cardiologist). Shifa International Hospital is the first to acquire this latest FDA approved, advanced technology, in the country to facilitate high risk heart disease patients.

The state of the art architecture of "Promus Elite Stent" makes its deliverability profile superior and has a proven long term safety record.

Shifa International Hospital in its commitment to bring healthcare services of international standards to Pakistan will continue with this endeavour.-PR

