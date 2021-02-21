Jazz to roll out 4G in South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has initiated the rollout of 4G in South Waziristan to empower the region with high-speed mobile broadband, said a press release.

The 4G rollout has been initiated in record time following Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent promise to the people of South Waziristan to provide high-speed internet services in the tribal region. It is pertinent to note that Jazz is the only operator providing 4G services in this region and the rollout will continue at a fast pace.-PR

