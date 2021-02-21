ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2021
Technology

Jazz to roll out 4G in South Waziristan

21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has initiated the rollout of 4G in South Waziristan to empower the region with high-speed mobile broadband, said a press release.

The 4G rollout has been initiated in record time following Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent promise to the people of South Waziristan to provide high-speed internet services in the tribal region. It is pertinent to note that Jazz is the only operator providing 4G services in this region and the rollout will continue at a fast pace.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jazz South Waziristan 4G

Jazz to roll out 4G in South Waziristan

