Pakistan

Status of mother tongue acknowledged for national identity: CM

  • The CM maintained that promotion of the mother tongue was also a social responsibility.
APP 20 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that status of mother tongue was acknowledged all over the world for national identity as well as a valuable cultural heritage.

In his message on 'International Mother Language Day' to be observed on Sunday, he said that language was a medium of expressing feelings and emotions besides giving identity to the nations, adding that no one can deny the importance of mother language even in the modern age.

The CM maintained that promotion of the mother tongue was also a social responsibility. He said imparting education in mother tongue yields positive impact on the mental growth of children.

The mother tongue carries knowledge of traditions, cultures, moral and spiritual experiences, he said.

The mother tongue was considered as an effective mean of preserving and promoting cultural heritage, he added. Mother tongue creates a better awareness of cultural, historical and social traditions throughout the world, he maintained.

"Today, we must reaffirm our commitment to take effective steps to promote our mother tongue", he said.

Usman Buzdar

