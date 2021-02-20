KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 778,582,652 426,609,918 28,713,388,467 12,597,079,673 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,681,287,451 (2,127,179,644) (445,892,193) Local Individuals 25,661,864,969 (26,194,743,867) (532,878,897) Local Corporates 9,967,564,027 (8,988,792,936) 978,771,090 ===============================================================================

