NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
778,582,652 426,609,918 28,713,388,467 12,597,079,673
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,681,287,451 (2,127,179,644) (445,892,193)
Local Individuals 25,661,864,969 (26,194,743,867) (532,878,897)
Local Corporates 9,967,564,027 (8,988,792,936) 978,771,090
===============================================================================
