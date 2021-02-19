ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

  • The dollar fetched 105.69 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.66 yen in New York late Thursday.
AFP 19 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street following disappointing US labour data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.61 percent or 183.00 points at 30,053.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.66 percent or 12.75 points to 1,929.16.

"Japanese shares are seen declining following falls in US stocks," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex.

Wall Street stocks declined on weak US labour data and Walmart results, with the Dow finishing down 0.4 percent at 31,493.34.

The dollar fetched 105.69 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.66 yen in New York late Thursday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.82 percent at 8,027 yen, Panasonic was off 1.85 percent at 1,432.5 yen and market heavyweight Fast Retailing, which operates casualwear giant Uniqlo, was down 0.47 percent at 106,850 yen.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.6 percent on-year in January, the sixth consecutive monthly decline and in line with market expectations, according to official data released before the opening bell.

