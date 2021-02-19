ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
FBR upbeat about surpassing Rs381bn target for Feb

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 19 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is confident of surpassing the target of Rs381 billion set for the month of February 2021. Official sources told Business Recorder that so far the FBR has collected nearly Rs200 billion during February 2021 requiring revenue of Rs181 billion in the remaining 10 days of the current month to meet the target of Rs381 billion.

The net tax collection of the FBR has reached Rs2,580 billion during July-January (2020-21) against the target of Rs2,550 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs30 billion.

According to the updated figures of revenue collection compiled by the FBR, the FBR has collected Rs2,580 billion during July-January (2020-21) against Rs2,412 billion in the same period of 2019-2020, showing a growth of seven percent.

Breakup of revenue collection July-January (2020-21) revealed that the net domestic taxes collection (income tax, sales tax, and the Federal Excise Duty) amounted to Rs2,175 billion against Rs2,031 billion, reflecting a growth of 7.1 percent.

The net direct taxes collection was Rs946.719 billion against Rs897.45 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.5 percent.

The net sales tax collection stood at Rs1,082 billion against Rs990.215 billion, showing a growth of 9.4 percent. The FED collection amounted to Rs145.715 billion against Rs144.234 billion, showing a growth of one percent. The net collection of the customs duty stood at Rs404.971 billion against Rs380.329 billion, showing a growth of 6.5 percent.

