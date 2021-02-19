ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS:‘Parveen Rashid’?

“I heard the scrutiny committee delayed clearing the nomination papers of Parveen Rashid…” “I tell you one...
Anjum Ibrahim 19 Feb 2021

“I heard the scrutiny committee delayed clearing the nomination papers of Parveen Rashid…”

“I tell you one day he will take you to court for defamation – I am begging you please get your silly keyboard replaced because it can’t seem to distinguish between z and n – the name is Parvez not Parveen Rashid and the difference between the two is of gender….”

I know a Parvez who is a female.”

“Don’t be facetious besides gender is no longer an issue with the PML-N after Maryam stepped into active politics, I mean talk of gender inequality the wrong away around with Maryam clearly a leader and…”

“Hey for all PML-N women supporters it is the right way around.”

“And that’s your flawed reasoning based on your own personal situation. Let me give you an example…. the youth did not vote for Bilawal but for The Khan who is a good forty years older than Bilawal….”

“But the Sindhis voted for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari so can we conclude that regional politics is much more important….”

“As a Khanzadeh that proves The Khan was right yet again – does he or does he not support regional domestic cricket rather than corporation based cricket? I mean who cares if PIA won or lost to I don’t know some bank or the other but as a Lahori I can relate to the Lahore team.”

“Ha ha ha, you know it would have been ironical if PIA won in cricket while it has lost every other way courtesy Ghulam Sarwar’s BM…”

“BM?”

“Big Mouth.”

“Indeed anyway going back to Parveen…sorry Parvez Rashid his papers were rejected because he failed to put in his middle name.”

“We Pakistanis don’t have a middle name.”

“I disagree and in some instances the middle name is much more important than the first or the last name and I cite the example of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.”

“Hmmmm.”

“The full name of the applicant is Parvez M Rashid…”

“I am going to ignore that because I don’t want to be named in the defamation case.”

“Be brave, besides no one, I repeat no one has ever been convicted of defamation in this country.”

“That needs a revisit, I will tell the Law Minister, if he is not between resignations, to…”

“Oh you are so bad.”

Anjum Ibrahim

