Amin asks nation to actively participate in ongoing spring tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday urged the nation to actively participate in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and become part of government’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ project to make the initiative a success.

Talking to PTV, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced multiple campaigns including the 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan to combat climatic issues.

He said the present tree plantation drive had started under the Prime Minister Ten Billion Tree project as the season was favourable for tree plantation.

“The project is creating Pakistan’s best natural defence against the climate change while also providing green jobs and a sustainable future for youngsters", he added.

He said the greening Pakistan programme was a pledge and commitment of the PTI-led government based on the shared prosperity vision to contribute to a greener future.

Sharing the present government’s initiatives to protect the natural forests, he said conservation of forests was significant for climate protection and sustainable economy.

He said planting trees was our need to secure the country’s future as Pakistan was among 10 countries facing extreme dangers of climate change.

“The government under the leadership of the prime minister was making all out efforts to turn cities green but it could not be possible until the countrymen to fully participate in the campaign,” he added.

He said 10 billion tree planting campaign was part of the Clean and Green programme, one of the national agendas for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life of the people.

Amin said the present government had been focusing on 'urban forestry' which was the most viable and cheapest way to protect Pakistan’s urban areas from becoming heat islands.

“Our cities have now become recently more hotter than their adjoining or nearby rural areas for various reasons and increasing green areas and planting more trees in the cities and towns is the most effective way to cope with heat island effect that poses risk to lives,” he added.

Terming the tree plantation campaign vital to protect the environment and countering the negative impact on the climate change, he said extensive cutting of trees had led to deforestation in the country.

He stressed that the tree plantation was not just an option, but a necessity to save the country for future generations, adding there was an urgent need to connect people to nature and to educate them about the shared responsibility to build a sustainable future.

The government would make all possible efforts to support such initiatives in future as well, he added.