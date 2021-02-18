ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amin asks nation to actively participate in ongoing spring tree plantation drive

  • He said the present tree plantation drive had started under the Prime Minister Ten Billion Tree project as the season was favourable for tree plantation.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday urged the nation to actively participate in the ongoing countrywide spring tree plantation drive and become part of government’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ project to make the initiative a success.

Talking to PTV, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced multiple campaigns including the 10 billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan to combat climatic issues.

He said the present tree plantation drive had started under the Prime Minister Ten Billion Tree project as the season was favourable for tree plantation.

“The project is creating Pakistan’s best natural defence against the climate change while also providing green jobs and a sustainable future for youngsters", he added.

He said the greening Pakistan programme was a pledge and commitment of the PTI-led government based on the shared prosperity vision to contribute to a greener future.

Sharing the present government’s initiatives to protect the natural forests, he said conservation of forests was significant for climate protection and sustainable economy.

He said planting trees was our need to secure the country’s future as Pakistan was among 10 countries facing extreme dangers of climate change.

“The government under the leadership of the prime minister was making all out efforts to turn cities green but it could not be possible until the countrymen to fully participate in the campaign,” he added.

He said 10 billion tree planting campaign was part of the Clean and Green programme, one of the national agendas for addressing climate change and improving the quality of life of the people.

Amin said the present government had been focusing on 'urban forestry' which was the most viable and cheapest way to protect Pakistan’s urban areas from becoming heat islands.

“Our cities have now become recently more hotter than their adjoining or nearby rural areas for various reasons and increasing green areas and planting more trees in the cities and towns is the most effective way to cope with heat island effect that poses risk to lives,” he added.

Terming the tree plantation campaign vital to protect the environment and countering the negative impact on the climate change, he said extensive cutting of trees had led to deforestation in the country.

He stressed that the tree plantation was not just an option, but a necessity to save the country for future generations, adding there was an urgent need to connect people to nature and to educate them about the shared responsibility to build a sustainable future.

The government would make all possible efforts to support such initiatives in future as well, he added.

Malik Amin Aslam

Amin asks nation to actively participate in ongoing spring tree plantation drive

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters