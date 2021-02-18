ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
World

Backyard ice rinks on the rise in pandemic Canada

  • The 56-year-old has been running a French-language website since 2003 called "Building an outdoor rink is easy."
AFP 18 Feb 2021

MONTREAL: With health authorities restricting public gatherings and other social activities, more Canadians than ever are embracing an old winter tradition -- the backyard ice rink.

Felix Rheaume stands on a large rink that takes up almost his entire yard in Montreal, skates on feet and hockey stick in hand.

"We are in our family bubble, we respect the public health rules and we have fun at the same time," he said, ready to slap a puck across the smooth 20-by-16 foot (six-by-five meter) patch of ice.

The rinks are allowing Canadians to skate and play ice hockey -- the country's national pastime -- while avoiding personal contact beyond their immediate family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearby Rheaume's youngest daughter, wearing a bright pink helmet and padded ski pants, kicks forward and immediately falls before breaking out in laughter, as her siblings watch.

The number of family outdoor rinks in Quebec province alone has doubled from past winters to more than 1,550, according to data collected by Stephane Kirouac, an electronics teacher.

The 56-year-old has been running a French-language website since 2003 called "Building an outdoor rink is easy."

"During the pandemic, the number of rinks has exploded," he told AFP, adding that "a third of these people have zero experience building a skating rink."

It's not just the rinks but also the rink enthusiasts that are growing in number: A Facebook group where photos and advice are shared has seen membership increase from 800 people in September to more than 7,000 at present.

health authorities Felix Rheaume Backyard ice rinks

