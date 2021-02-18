PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sri Lanka on a two-day trip from February 22.

During his visit, the PM was scheduled to address the Sri Lankan parliament on February 24. The premier's speech to parliament had been included on the Pakistan government’s request. However, his planned address to the Sri Lankan parliament has been canceled.

According to Sri Lanka’s daily Express, Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said that Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had requested for cancellation due to coronavirus.

However, the media further citing unnamed sources said that there were elements within the Sri Lankan government who did not want the PM's speech to take place as they feared that doing so could further harm ties with India. It was expected that the PM would raise the Kashmir issue during his speech, which could have upset India.

Ties between India and Sri Lanka have already been strained after the cancellation of a deal over the East Container Terminal in Colombo port.

During his visit, the PM will hold a meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He will also be attending an investors’ conference, DAWN reported. This will be the PM's first visit abroad this year.