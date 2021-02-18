Reduction in fee of passport for 10 years notified

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate of Passport and Immigration on Wednesday notified reduction in fee of passport for 10-years.

According to the notification issued by Director General of Passport and Immigration the fee for a normal 36-page passport for five years has been fixed at Rs3,000 and for an urgent at Rs5,000.

The fee for a normal 72-page passport for five years is Rs5,500 and for an urgent is Rs9,000.

The fee for a normal 100-page passport for five years will be Rs6,000 and for an urgent Rs12,000.

According to the notification, the fee for a normal 36-page passport for 10 years has been fixed at Rs4,500 and for an urgent Rs7,500.

The fee for a normal 72-page passport for 10 years will be Rs8,250 and for an urgent Rs13,500.

In addition, the fee for a normal 100-page passport for 10 years has been fixed at Rs9,000 and for an urgent at Rs18,000.

The prescribed fees will be applicable from February 17th, it says.

