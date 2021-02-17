ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's 2021 interest rate outlook rises to 3.75pc, survey shows

  • The average forecast of the benchmark Selic rate at the end of this year rose to 3.75% from 3.50%, while the end-2022 forecast remained steady at 5.00%.
  • Economists at Barclays reckon the central bank will raise rates at its next policy meeting in March.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

BRASILIA: The outlook for Brazilian interest rates this year rose to its highest since last May, a central bank survey of economists showed on Wednesday, with sticky inflation and a fragile fiscal outlook set to push the central bank into tightening policy.

The average forecast of the benchmark Selic rate at the end of this year rose to 3.75% from 3.50%, while the end-2022 forecast remained steady at 5.00%, according to the latest weekly 'FOCUS' survey of over 100 economists.

Four weeks ago, the average end-2021 outlook was 3.25%. But the central bank dropped its forward guidance at its Jan. 19-20 policy meeting, citing inflation expectations rising close to target over the next couple of years.

Even though the economic recovery is losing steam, high food inflation continues to push up overall price pressures, and the prospect of further government support for the poor is intensifying investors' concern over the public finances.

The central bank's benchmark Selic rate has been at a record low of 2.00% since last August, but many economists now expected the tightening cycle will begin earlier than thought a few weeks ago and will be more aggressive.

Economists at Barclays reckon the central bank will raise rates at its next policy meeting in March.

The average forecast for IPCA consumer price inflation at the end of this year was unchanged at 3.60%, the survey showed, close to the central bank's goal of 3.75%, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage point on either side.

The average inflation forecast over the next 12 months rose to 3.7% from 3.6%. The central bank's end-2022 goal is 3.50%.

Brazil's central bank Brazil economy economic recovery interest rates Brazilian interest rates

Brazil's 2021 interest rate outlook rises to 3.75pc, survey shows

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters