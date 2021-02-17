Pakistan
Govt gives full attention to public service: Buzdar
- The accountability of those, who mercilessly looted the country, would be held and opposition would face defeat in the Senate elections, he added.
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that this government has given full attention to public service.
Talking to assembly members in Lahore, he said the politics of those, who raised minarets of corruption, had ended now and emphasized that politics of transparency, would prevail only.
The accountability of those, who mercilessly looted the country, would be held and opposition would face defeat in the Senate elections, he added.
Those who met included Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq and others.
