ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai bucks Gulf trend with blue-chip sell-off

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Tuesday, though the Dubai index was dragged into negative territory by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

DIB, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Shariah-compliant lender, slid 2.6% after reporting a sharp decline in full-year profit while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreated 1.6%, weighing on a Dubai index down 1.2%.

Investor sentiment was also soured by Saudi Arabia’s plans to cease signing contracts with companies that do not have a regional base in the kingdom, looking to attract foreign investment and create local jobs.

Foreign firms have long used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged up 0.2%, extending its rally for a ninth day, held back by a 4.9% slide for Jabal Omar Development.

Shares in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco finished 0.6% up after Credit Suisse raised its target price for the oil major’s shares to 30.5 riyals ($8.13), up from 28 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%, supported by a 1% gain for First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender.

Elsewhere, the Qatari index reversed early losses to close flat, helped by Commercial Bank’s 0.9% gain.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.1%, with Talaat Mostafa Group Holding up 1.4%.

The unemployment rate in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, edged down to 7.2% for October to December 2020, down 0.8% from the same period in 2019.

