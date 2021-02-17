PML-N faces ‘internal rift’ over award of Senate tickets

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have facing internal rift within party cadres over award of Senate tickets.

The PML-N’s decision to award Senate ticket to Mushahid Ullah and Azam Nazir Tarar has generated criticism from two groups of the party. “The Shahbaz Sharif group is opposing ticket to Mushahid Ullah Khan citing his ill health and arguing for granting the ticket to some active worker of the party,” sources said. “Another group of the PML-N opposed the award of party ticket to Azam Nazir Tarar on the ground that Tarar has not rendered any sacrifices for the party, hence, the party leadership should allocate ticket to Zahid Hamid instead of Azam Nazir. “

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told PTI delegations that the party is ready to contest the Senate elections through either open or secret ballot; all the plans of the opposition are only gimmicks to survive in the politics.

According to him, the opposition wants to settle every matter as per its desire, not according to the law, adding the government wants supremacy of the constitution in the country.

