ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N faces ‘internal rift’ over award of Senate tickets

Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have facing internal rift within party cadres over award of Senate tickets.

The PML-N’s decision to award Senate ticket to Mushahid Ullah and Azam Nazir Tarar has generated criticism from two groups of the party. “The Shahbaz Sharif group is opposing ticket to Mushahid Ullah Khan citing his ill health and arguing for granting the ticket to some active worker of the party,” sources said. “Another group of the PML-N opposed the award of party ticket to Azam Nazir Tarar on the ground that Tarar has not rendered any sacrifices for the party, hence, the party leadership should allocate ticket to Zahid Hamid instead of Azam Nazir. “

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told PTI delegations that the party is ready to contest the Senate elections through either open or secret ballot; all the plans of the opposition are only gimmicks to survive in the politics.

According to him, the opposition wants to settle every matter as per its desire, not according to the law, adding the government wants supremacy of the constitution in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PTI Senate election PMLN Azam Nazir Tarar Mushahid Ullah

PML-N faces ‘internal rift’ over award of Senate tickets

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

NRPs maintaining RDAs: Simplified tax regime unveiled

Import of sugar by TCP: Cabinet grants PPRA exemption ‘in national interest’

Millions struggle without power as cold snap grips US

Article 218(3) of Constitution: SC asks CEC to file ‘elaborate’ statement

Taliban call on US to honour withdrawal deal

Remaining 40pc PL target to be met by June-end: officials

ML-1 facing delay in absence of firm loan commitment

Transportation of coastal goods: FBR directs shipping vessels to install online tracking device

TI-P urges Senate chief to withdraw bill on RTI

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.