Press Release PaaniKePankh

Karachi: PaaniKePankh, the docudrama based on the concept of War to Water produced by ToobaBaig from JB Films, held its exclusive screening at Governor House Karachi on 13th February with The Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi as Chief Guest, The Honourable Governor of Sindh, Mr.Imran Ismail as Guest of Honour, Chairman WAPDA, Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Chairperson JB Films, Mr. Mirza Jamil Baig, Producer ToobaBaig and ZunairaAzhar.

PaaniKePankhtalks about the struggles of people of Mohamed who have been dreaming about the Mohamad Dam for last fifty years. The 30 minutes-baseddocudrama, written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Mannan, talks about the land of Mohammad Dam that was once famous for the healthy and long lives and how by the time it became the land of dead bodies. Initiated by PM Pakistan in 2019, Mohmand Dam has now become the hope for the people as they have been hearing about the dam since 1963.

“PaaniKePaankh” is a national docu-drama showcasing the revival and importance of hydropower development in Pakistan. It sheds light upon the national journey from "War to Water", and suggests the dire need to shift pragmatically towards clean and green energy. It draws attention towards the construction of mega dams, that have kickstarted after a gap of five long decades. PaaniKePankh was officially launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House Islamabad on Thursday 28th January 2021. The docudrama is a landmark achievement in terms of content, quality and international production values. Produced by JB Films, the leading film production company of Pakistan helmed by Mirza Jamil Baig who is the Chairperson of the company and ToobaBaig who is the visionary Producer of the docu-drama ‘PaaniKePaankh”. As of now, JB Films has 4 feature films in various stages of Production aiming to release within the year.

Chairman WAPDA, Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) briefed the struggle from war to water andemphasized on water security that can Pakistan to the next level. He further added that currently the project stands at the 26 billion dollars investment, Mehmond Damn being the pilot project. For a war drawn area, it was impossible to initiate the project without the constant support of KP people and our security forces, he added while talking about the long struggle.

The Chief Guest of the event, The Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi highlighted the concern that why countries shouldn't focus on depolarization and how it impacts on the development of a country like Pakistan. As a water stressful country, we should be able to store water from floods and be capable enough to release and use as per need, he added while talking about the dire need of water. He also expressed his pleasure over the hope people have for Pakistan and its development, as hope can only be the reason of a nation's development instead of resources he added.

The Honourable Governor of Sindh, Mr.Imran Ismail as Guest of Honour thanked the team for conveying the real message to the audience. He expressed his concerns that how previously water projects were not our priority. He further added that water projects are highest need of the time, not just the new projects but also the projects that can increase the capacity of old dams.

The very young and aspiring Producer of JB Films and PaaniKePankh, Ms. Tooba Jamil Baig expressed her interests in Pakistan's culture and its development that led her initiate the project and finally produce it. ZunairaAzhar, being the master mind behind the concept of Paani K Pankh, expressed her attachment towards the for-granted beauty of Pakistan and it forced her to come close to the people of Mohmand. "For a war drawn country to make this kind of development in terms of Mohmand Dam is the story of KP people and how they defeated terrorists", she added.

From multiple ribbon cutting ceremonies in the past, 36 crore daily loss, the actual project initiated by PM Pakistan Imran Khan without any ribbon cutting ceremony, said Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda while explaining the progress of Mohmand Dam from book to reality. He also appreciated ToobaBaig for focusing on such topics and further hoped to see more projects like these.

TV PREMIERE SCHEDULE 14th February, 2021

PTV Home 5:05 PM PTV NEWS 5:05 PM ARY NEWS 4:00 PM GEO NEWS 4:00 PM EXPRESS NEWS 6:00 PM