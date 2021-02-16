Prosecutor seeks $13,000 fine in Navalny defamation case

MOSCOW: A Russian prosecutor on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny 950,000 rubles ($13,000/10,600 euros) for allegedly defaming a 94-year-old war veteran.

The prosecutors also asked for a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence Navalny received in 2014 to be converted into real jail time as the alleged defamation occurred during the suspended sentence.

Another Moscow court earlier this month already converted the suspended sentence to jail time for alleged parole violations.