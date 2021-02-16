ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be provided only to large hospitals: Firm

  • Pharmaceutical company says it is in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine
  • Official says company has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center for the supply of vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Feb 2021

(Karachi) A local private pharmaceutical firm, which has been allowed to import Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan, has said that they can only provide the vaccine to large hospitals and institutions but cannot sell it in the market, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the firm is in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine. However, no agreement has been reached with any of the health facilities or institutions in the country so far.

“At the moment, we are in contact with several leading health facilities, including Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Doctors Hospital, Lahore, and some other leading institutions for the supply of Sputnik V," an official of the AGP Limited stated.

The AGP official clarified that they have not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan.

He also ensured that the firm would fully follow and comply with the directives and guidelines of the drug regulatory authorities of the country.

“We are expecting the first consignment of the Russian vaccine in the country within a week. More consignments to follow in the weeks and months to come," the AGP official maintained.

Earlier, AGP clarified reports circulating on social and electronic media, saying that it has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or Diagnostic Centre.

The statement came afterChughtai Lab Director Dr Omar Chughtai said: "We are expecting our first shipment of the #COVID vaccine insha Allah within the next 1-2 weeks."

The company in a statement termed the information being circulated on social and electronic media regarding the availability of Sputnik-V vaccine for Covid-19 through one of the prominent diagnostic centres in Pakistan as ‘false, incorrect and misleading .’

“It is hereby clarified that AGP Limited, so far has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or Diagnostic Centre (including the Diagnostic Centre in question) for the supply of Sputnik-V vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan,” said the company.

The pharma added that being the exclusive distributor of Sputnik-V vaccine in Pakistan, they will only enter into a supply agreement with a hospital or Diagnostic Centre after completion of all necessary legal formalities and was duly confirms and fully complies with the directions issued by the relevant regulatory authorities.

private pharmaceutical firm Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine large hospitals and institutions private health facilities supply agreement

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be provided only to large hospitals: Firm

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters