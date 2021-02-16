Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be provided only to large hospitals: Firm

(Karachi) A local private pharmaceutical firm, which has been allowed to import Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Pakistan, has said that they can only provide the vaccine to large hospitals and institutions but cannot sell it in the market, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the firm is in contact with leading private health facilities in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine. However, no agreement has been reached with any of the health facilities or institutions in the country so far.

“At the moment, we are in contact with several leading health facilities, including Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, Doctors Hospital, Lahore, and some other leading institutions for the supply of Sputnik V," an official of the AGP Limited stated.

The AGP official clarified that they have not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center for the supply of Sputnik V vaccine either directly or indirectly in Pakistan.

He also ensured that the firm would fully follow and comply with the directives and guidelines of the drug regulatory authorities of the country.

“We are expecting the first consignment of the Russian vaccine in the country within a week. More consignments to follow in the weeks and months to come," the AGP official maintained.

The statement came afterChughtai Lab Director Dr Omar Chughtai said: "We are expecting our first shipment of the #COVID vaccine insha Allah within the next 1-2 weeks."

