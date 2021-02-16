Babar Ali Foundation donates Rs5m for scholarships in GCU

KARACHI: Iqbal Z Ahmed, President, GC University Endowment Trust, and Mian Misbah ur Rehman, convener finance, Executive committee of Endowment Fund Trust, GCU Lahore have gratefully appreciated a donation from the Babar Ali Foundation of Rs 5 million for five scholarships for students at GCU, Lahore.

The scholarships are under the names of the great educationists and literary figures, like the former post-partition principal of Government College Dr Nazir Ahmad, diplomat and humorist Syed Ahmed Shah (commonly known as Patras Bokhari), eminent poet Sufi Ghulam Tabassum, writer and a government officer Syed Abid Ali, and another formal principal of Government College G D Sondhi, that the GCU has been proudly associated with.

Both trustees, Ahmed and Rehman, expressed their deep appreciation and thanks to the iconic old Ravian Syed Babar Ali, Chairman of the Packages Group, for his generous donation from the Babar Ali Foundation.

They also appreciated the untiring efforts of Prof Khalid Manzoor Butt, Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Endowment Trust, GC University for his sincere and diligent efforts in raising funds.

The members of the committee also reviewed the audit report for the year 2019-20 and found it satisfactory. Despite the ongoing pandemic, Rs 12.4 million has been raised for the Endowment Trust during the present financial year.

Ahmed and Rehman expressed their thanks to the members of the GCU syndicate who had greatly appreciated the efforts made by the Executive Committee in making the GC Endowment Trust a role model body for other public institutions in Pakistan.—PR

