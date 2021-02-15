World
Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, NATO says
15 Feb 2021
BRUSSELS: Taliban militants in Afghanistan must do more to meet the terms of a 2020 peace agreement and allow for any possible foreign troop withdrawal by May, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"We see that there is still a need for the Taliban to do more when it comes to delivering on their commitments ... to make sure that they break old ties with international terrorists," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
