ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Feb 15, 2021
Liverpool favourites but Leipzig lifted by winning run

  • We are in a good flow. We have won the last four matches while Liverpool have not won five out of their last seven.
  • They are the slight favourites based on their international experience but we have shown that we can hold our own against such teams, both last year and this season with a very tough group stage.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

LEIPZIG: Liverpool might be slight favourites in their Champions league last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig in Budapest but the Germans are boosted by a four-match winning run, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday.

The German side, last year's Champions League semi-finalists, have only conceded one goal in their last three league matches and one German Cup game and are second in the Bundesliga with the best defensive record.

"We are in a good flow. We have won the last four matches while Liverpool have not won five out of their last seven," Nagelsmann told a news conference ahead of their departure for Budapest.

The game on Tuesday was moved to Hungary from Leipzig due to travel restrictions between Germany and Britain because of COVID-19.

"They are the slight favourites based on their international experience but we have shown that we can hold our own against such teams, both last year and this season with a very tough group stage," Nagelsmann said. "We have clearly developed as a team."

Liverpool, Champions League winners two seasons ago and last year's Premier League champions, are far from their best, having just lost three league games in a row for the first time since 2014.

Liverpool sit fourth in the Premier League, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more, after their loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

"A lot depends on the form of the day," Nagelsmann said. "We know that Liverpool still are a very good team with world-class players. It is always difficult to defend against them."

"The results in the Premier League don't count in the Champions League. They have written off the league title and will be 100% focused for game tomorrow."

