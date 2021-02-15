ANL 31.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.76%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.49%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
DGKC 138.75 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (5.19%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.71%)
FCCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 89.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
JSCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.32%)
PAEL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
PIBTL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.33%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TRG 118.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
UNITY 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.71%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 35.51 (0.72%)
BR30 25,429 Increased By ▲ 174.75 (0.69%)
KSE100 46,299 Increased By ▲ 490.27 (1.07%)
KSE30 19,318 Increased By ▲ 213.73 (1.12%)
Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Houthis as terrorists, says Saudi UN representative

Reuters 15 Feb 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will continue to treat Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organisation despite a US decision to lift the designation on the group, according to the kingdom's permanent representative to the United Nations.

There has been no other official response from Riyadh to the announcement on Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday that Washington would, effective Feb. 16, lift the terrorist group designation.

"Despite this, we will still deal with the Houthi militia as a terrorist organisation and address its threats with military action," Abdullah Al-Muallami, told Saudi-owned Asharq News in remarks retweeted by the kingdom's UN mission on Saturday.

The Saudi government media office CIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the decision.

However, on Sunday several commentators at state-controlled media outlets criticised the US decision, saying it would only embolden the Iran-aligned Houthis, who have recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.

"A clear contradiction exists between the new administration's claim to support the kingdom's security and its soft approach with the Houthis," wrote Hamoud Abu Talib in Okaz newspaper on Sunday.

Fellow columnist Fahim al-Hamid, also writing in Okaz, said the decision was a "gift" to the Houthis and Iran that "sends the wrong signals".

The Houthis, battling a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015, last week claimed several drone attacks on southern Saudi Arabia. Most were intercepted but one hit a civilian airport on Wednesday.

The White House condemned the attack, and Blinken held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart to discuss joint efforts towards bolstering Saudi defences and diplomacy to end the Yemen conflict, seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Biden's administration has said it would halt US support for the Saudi-backed military campaign but continue to pressure the Houthis, who control northern Yemen after ousting the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital, Sanaa.

